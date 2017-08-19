Power Grid inks $500 million loan pact with Asian Development Bank

Power Grid has entered into a loan agreement with ADB on 17 August, 2017, for an amount of $500 million. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: State-run power transmission utility Power Grid Corp on Friday said it will get a loan of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its various projects.

“Power Grid has entered into a loan agreement with ADB on 17 August, 2017, for an amount of $500 million,” Power Grid Corp said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the proceeds of the loan are proposed to be utilised for funding of Green Energy Corridor (Part D); 800KV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bipole link between Western Region (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and Southern Region (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu) and 320 KV HDVC link between Pugalur and North Trichur (Kerala).