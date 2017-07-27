Health and pharma companies failing to engage actively with people digitally: report

New Delhi: More than half the pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in India—multinational and domestic—have a token presence on digital platforms, and fail to actively engage with their stakeholders, the India Digital Health Report 2017 released by D Yellow Elephant, on Wednesday, said. D Yellow Elephant is a full service digital firm, with a specialized focus on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

The report analysed 160 India-based companies across 4 verticals—pharmaceuticals, medical devices and equipment, diagnostics, and hospitals. The companies were studied on 12 key digital and social parameters—websites, apps, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Google+, Blogger, Pinterest, Flickr, Instagram and Tumblr.

More From Livemint »

Based on presence, engagement, response, and consumer followership, companies were segregated into three categories—Digital Primes (the torch-bearers), Aspirants (gradually moving up on the digital curve) and Onlookers (silent observers). Findings reveal that only 14% companies emerged as Digital Primes. About 54% companies qualify as Digital Aspirants, while the remaining 32% fall under the category of Digital Onlookers.

Of the four industry verticals, pharma accounts for the highest number of Digital Primes (22%). Medical devices and equipment, and diagnostics have maximum Digital Aspirants, with 71% of the surveyed companies maintaining digital presence but lagging in engagement. Apollo Diagnostics takes the overall top spot with a score of 70, followed by GE Healthcare with 65.5 and Pfizer with 65 points. Among hospitals, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital leads with 56 points.

“The report indicates that pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in India are affected by ‘Engagement Draught’—present across most social media platforms but reluctant to engage with stakeholders. With Health Care Professionals (HCPs), patients, caregivers and policymakers consuming bulk of information online, it is imperative for companies to develop a digital ecosystem spread across multiple channels,” said Aman Gupta, managing director of D Yellow Elephant. “The digital journey for most companies has started, but restricted to presence. A robust digital engagement strategy should be integral to the corporate strategy, rather than an afterthought,” he added.

lLinkedIn enjoys the maximum presence with 91% players having a dedicated page, but only 11% companies are actively engaging on the platform. Facebook is the second most preferred platform with 90% presence rate, followed by Twitter and YouTube.

“Out of the 160 companies surveyed, only 22 companies managed a score above 50 over a scale of 100 points. There is a trend of initiating and abandoning the platform midway, or selectively utilizing the medium, as and when the need arises. Patients now arrive in physicians’ offices armed with information, and their insistence on taking a more active role in their treatment is transforming healthcare from a provider dominated marketplace to a consumer-centred system. More education is needed at every level, and healthcare firms have a huge role to play in listening and informing both physicians and those they treat,” Chandni Dalal, Lead, Digital Strategy, D Yellow Elephant said.