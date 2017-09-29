Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Sep 29 2017. 05 04 PM IST

Arvind Ltd raises Rs100 crore from NCDs

Arvind Ltd on Friday said it has raised Rs100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis
Arvind Ltd, the scrip of which closed at Rs370.65, up 0.50%, did not inform about the end use of the funds. Photo: Reuters
Arvind Ltd, the scrip of which closed at Rs370.65, up 0.50%, did not inform about the end use of the funds. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Textiles-to-retail conglomerate Arvind Ltd on Friday said it has raised Rs100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

“The company has raised Rs100 crore by allotment of 7.79%—1,000 unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable non- convertible debentures of face vale of Rs10 lakh each on private placement basis,” Arvind said in a regulatory filing.

Arvind Ltd however did not inform about the end use of the funds. The company’s scrip closed at Rs370.65, up 0.50% from its previous close on BSE, while the Sensex closed 1.24 points up at 31,283.72.

First Published: Fri, Sep 29 2017. 05 04 PM IST
Topics: Arvind Ltd Capital raise debt issue bonds markets

