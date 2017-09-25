GroupM’s Priti Murthy joins OMD India as CEO

File photo. Priti Murthy will be joining OMD from GroupM media agency Maxus, where she currently holds the role of chief strategy officer. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group-owned integrated communications agency OMD India on Monday named Priti Murthy as its chief executive effective October. In the new role, Murthy will lead OMD across all business functions and report to Torie Henderson, chief executive, Omnicom Media Group, South East Asia and India.

Murthy will be joining OMD from GroupM media agency Maxus, where she currently holds the role of chief strategy officer.

Murthy has two decades of experience (of which 13 has been with Maxus) in media planning, insights and strategy. At Maxus, she has led the development of a Behavioural Science Lab that merges the disciplines of behavioural science, sociology, and psychology to solve real-life business problems.

“OMD India is marked by an outstanding global and local client roster, a full-fledged national presence and a very talented team committed to taking OMD India to even greater heights. Priti’s appointment will ensure OMD’s accelerated growth that will not only take OMD to the next level, but also stay at the forefront of change,” Henderson said in a statement.

In late 2016, OMD India entered into a partnership with Omnicom-owned DDB Mudra Group in India to consolidate its media services under the OMD brand. OMD India completed 10 years in India this year.

“As the media landscape continues to change at a dramatic pace, technology led innovation is crucial for the future of our business. Priti’s role is not only as a key contributor in shaping and strengthening the value-proposition of our already established team, but also in bringing proven expertise that enhances our overall network,’’ said Harish Shriyan, chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group India.

“It’s a great role, with enormous possibilities. OMD is a network that has established itself as a strong agency, leveraging the best of innovation, creativity and results. It’s going to be an exciting future and I am committed to driving OMD’s continued growth and ambition in India,” said Murthy on her new role.

OMD Worldwide is a global media communications agency, with more than 10,000 employees across 100 countries. It provides a range of services globally including communications strategy, media planning and buying, digital execution, content creation, entertainment marketing, sponsorship and brand analytics.