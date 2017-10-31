IndoSpace launches third fund with $550 million target corpus

Mumbai: IndoSpace, a joint venture of private equity firm Everstone Group and US-based industrial real estate firm Realterm, on Tuesday said it has launched its third fund, IndoSpace III, with a target corpus of $550 million, which would take its total assets under management to above $1 billion.

IndoSpace has so far raised $584 million across two industrial real estate funds. The first, IndoSpace Logistics Parks I, raised $240 million in 2009, and the second, IndoSpace Logistics Parks II raised $344 million in 2014.

Currently, IndoSpace’s portfolio includes 28 logistics and industrial parks across the country.

Its major tenants include Amazon.com Inc., Nissan Motor Co., DHL Supply Chain India Pvt. Ltd, PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd and Bosch Group.

According to the company, there is a continuous demand for high-quality modern logistics and warehousing facilities due to improved infrastructure and the implementation of the goods and services tax.

“IndoSpace, as the industry leader, is ready to meet the growing demand for modern warehousing and light manufacturing space with best-in-class light manufacturing and logistics parks,” the company said in a statement.

In May, IndoSpace and Canadian pension fund CPPIB created a joint venture, IndoSpace Core, to acquire and develop modern logistics facilities in India. CPPIB has made a significant commitment of around $1 billion towards IndoSpace’s assets.

The size of the logistics sector in India is estimated to be $260 billion currently, according to advisory firm IMAP India. Unlike global trends, the logistics sector in India has been growing at a healthy rate of 14% over the last five years on strong demand drivers and the sector has evolved from mere transportation services to fully integrated service providers over the last two decades, said IMAP’s industry report, titled Logistics India 2017.

There has been a bunch of deals in the warehousing and logistics space in recent months.

Earlier this month, logistics investment and development firm LOGOS India raised $400 million from Ivanhoé Cambridge and Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group.

LOGOS India seeks to develop and own modern logistics facilities across major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

In June, Singapore-based Ascendas-Singbridge Group announced a joint venture with realty firm Firstspace Realty to enter the Indian industrial logistics and warehousing market. They jointly aim to invest $600 million over the next 5-6 years and develop around 15 million sq. ft of space.

In April, Embassy Industrial Parks, a joint venture between real estate developer Embassy Group and private equity firm Warburg Pincus India Ltd, bought 24 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana, to build an industrial and warehousing hub at a cost of Rs140 crore, Mint reported.