Sheryl Sandberg calls for policy changes to raise women’s pay: report

File photo. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg called for public policy changes to improve women’s pay. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Facebook chief operating officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg called for public policy changes to improve women’s pay and claimed that women underestimate their worth, which prevents them from asking for salary raise, said a report in The Guardian.

Sandberg believed job openings should be contested by equal numbers of women and men, added the report.

In an interview to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Sandberg confirmed that she experienced self-doubt while studying at Harvard, and realized that women underestimated their worth more than men. This is the reason which stopped women from putting themselves forward or asking for a pay hike, the report added.

“We need to start paying women well and we need the public and corporate policy to get there,” Sandberg was quoted as saying.

Sandberg made a comment on women’s pay after the gender pay row erupted in BBC, which revealed wide gaps between the earnings of male and female colleagues in some departments, added another report in The Guardian.