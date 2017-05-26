DLF posts Rs136 crore Q4 profit

DLF’s net profit for the entire 2016-17 fiscal doubled to 694.17 crore from Rs331.95 crore in the previous year. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: India’s largest realty firm DLF Ltd today reported a Rs135.63 crore consolidated net profit for the March quarter of the last fiscal.

It had in contrast posted a net loss of Rs180.54 crore in the same period of the 2015-16 fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

DLF’s total income fell to Rs 2,511.37 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,732.76 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, DLF’s net profit doubled to 694.17 crore from Rs 331.95 crore in the previous year.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 8,940.51 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 10,597.04 crore in the previous year. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.