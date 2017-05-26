| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Fri, May 26 2017. 08 16 PM IST

DLF posts Rs136 crore Q4 profit

DLF’s total income fell to Rs2,511.37 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs2,732.76 crore in the year-ago period

PTI
DLF’s net profit for the entire 2016-17 fiscal doubled to 694.17 crore from Rs331.95 crore in the previous year. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
DLF’s net profit for the entire 2016-17 fiscal doubled to 694.17 crore from Rs331.95 crore in the previous year. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: India’s largest realty firm DLF Ltd today reported a Rs135.63 crore consolidated net profit for the March quarter of the last fiscal.

It had in contrast posted a net loss of Rs180.54 crore in the same period of the 2015-16 fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

DLF’s total income fell to Rs 2,511.37 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,732.76 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, DLF’s net profit doubled to 694.17 crore from Rs 331.95 crore in the previous year.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 8,940.51 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 10,597.04 crore in the previous year. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

PTI

Topics: DLF March quarter net profit income quarterly earnings

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Fri, May 26 2017. 08 15 PM IST