Tata Motors roll out first batch of 5-seater SUV Nexon

Mumbai: Tata Motors on Thursday rolled out the first batch of its soon-to-be launched 5-seater SUV, the Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility.

The Nexon, which may come in the Rs 6-9 lakh price range is the company’s fourth new generation passenger vehicles and will be commercially launched before Diwali.

Last week the company had introduced two new engines—a 1.2 liter petrol from the Revotron series and a 1.5-liter diesel powertrain from the Revotorq family and a new gear box for the new SUV.

“Tata Motors will soon be dispatching the cars to the dealerships. The Tata Nexon is slated for launch during this festive season,” the company said in statement.