Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 12 10 PM IST

Tesla’s Model 3 passes regulatory requirements for production: Elon Musk

Tesla high-volume Model 3 sedan passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule, chief executive Elon Musk has tweeted

Subrat Patnaik
Elon Musk said in May that Tesla was on track to begin production of the $35,000 Model 3 in July. Photo: Reuters
Bengaluru: Tesla Inc.’s high-volume Model 3 sedan passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule, chief executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday night.

Musk said in May that Tesla was on track to begin production of the $35,000 Model 3 in July.

    Tesla expects to produce over 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of this year and 10,000 vehicles per week “at some point in 2018”.

    Reuters reported in February that the electric carmaker had shut down production at its California assembly plant for a week for production of the Model 3 sedan, in order to meet its target of starting production in July. Reuters

    First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 12 10 PM IST
    Topics: Tesla Elon Musk Tesla Model 3 new Tesla car Tesla production

