Former Infosys US head Sandeep Dadlani to be chief digital officer of Mars Inc

Mars, makers of Mars chocolate bar and M&M brands, claims to have annual sales of $35 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Sandeep Dadlani, formerly Infosys Ltd Americas head, has been named chief digital officer at Mars Inc, a privately-held confectionary giant.

Dadlani will help the McLean, Virginia-based company use newer technologies like data analytics and design thinking to help the company run its business better, a company spokesperson said. Mars, makers of Mars chocolate bar and M&M brands, claims to have annual sales of $35 billion.

“Sandeep Dadlani will take up the role of chief digital officer of Mars Inc. He will be responsible for working with Mars’ global business segments to drive its digital transformation agenda, while delivering effectiveness and efficiency to our existing technology platforms,” said a spokesperson for Mars.

“Dadlani will bring the power of design thinking, new data analytics capability and automation to accelerate digitization at Mars,” he added.

Dadlani, who resigned from Infosys last week, was one of the four presidents at the company, and was overseeing business amounting to 34%, or $3.5 billion of Infosys’s $10.2 billion revenue. Dadlani will be based out of Mars’ New Jersey office, and will report into Angela Mangiapane, president, Mars Global Services, and Claus Aagaard, chief financial officer, according to the statement issued by the company.

“As we use digital capability to transform our business, we’re delighted that Sandeep Dadlani and George Corbin will bring their depth of expertise in this area,” Grant F. Reid, Mars CEO and president said in a press statement.

Corbin has been appointed as chief digital demand officer, entrusting him with the responsibility to use newer technologies to help company generate more business from consumers.

At Mars, Dadlani succeeds chief information officer, Vittorio Cretella, who retires on 1 September.