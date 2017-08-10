Tata Motors, Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto to call off proposed alliance

The decision to call off the agreement comes amid mounting losses at Tata Motors India operations and efforts to turn around the business. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Tata Motors and Volkswagen Group’s Skoda Auto are set to call off their proposed agreement to co-develop cars. An announcement is likely to be made shortly.

“Besides other issues, there are a lot of cultural dissimilarities,” said a person aware of the development, on the condition of anonymity.

In March this year, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the Geneva Auto Show to explore various options, including a partnership in Tata’s new advanced modular platform (AMP), a joint venture or a contract manufacturing agreement, in a bid to achieve economies of scale that would have helped to cut costs.

Reports of the joint venture hitting a roadblock surfaced two months ago. It was first reported by Autocar India magazine. VW and Skoda have become increasingly sceptical about the AMP platform, which is not proving to be as cost-effective as expected, the magazine reported, citing unnamed people.

Skoda engineers, the magazine reported, had convinced the top management that with such an investment, it’s possible to develop and localise the VW Group’s MQB-A platform.

An alliance with the German carmaker would have given Tata Motors, which has lost ground in India’s competitive passenger vehicle market, access to advanced technology and could have helped both partners shave off development and production costs.

The decision to call off the agreement comes amid mounting losses at Tata Motors’ India operations and efforts to turn around the business by Guenter Butschek, managing director and chief executive at the firm. The India business reported a loss of Rs403 crore in the June quarter.