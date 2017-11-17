Ashok Leyland to buy 4.68% stake in truck financing subsidiary, Hinduja Leyland Finance

Post the transaction, Ashok Leyland’s shareholding in Hinduja Leyland Finance will increase from 57.22% to 61.90%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Hinduja group’s flagship company Ashok Leyland Ltd is acquiring a 4.68% stake in its commercial vehicle financing subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd (HLF) from private equity firm Everstone Group, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Ashok Leyland will pay Rs225.42 crore to acquire the stake from Everstone Group’s Everfin Holdings, which currently owns a 14.05% stake in the company.

“The company has entered into a share purchase and shareholders agreement with Everfin Holdings, shareholder of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd, for acquisition of 2,04,92,676 shares of Rs10/- each constituting 4.68% in the paid-up share capital of Hinduja Leyland Finance at a price of Rs110/- per share,” the company said in the filing.

Consequent to the share purchase, Ashok Leyland’s shareholding in HLF will increase from 57.22% to 61.90%, according to the filing.

HLF was founded in 2008 as a non-banking financial company. It provides customized finance for utility vehicles, tractors, cars and two-wheelers among other vehicles, focusing on the semi-urban and rural sectors.

In July 2013, Everstone had invested Rs200 crore in HLF.

Hinduja Leyland Finance recorded revenue of Rs1,486.31 crore in financial year 2016-17, compared with Rs1,145.69 crore in the previous year. In 2016-17, the company reported a profit of Rs167.53 crore, as against Rs150 crore in the previous year.

Everstone had earlier planned to divest almost 50% of its stake in Hinduja Leyland Finance through the company’s planned initial public offering (IPO).

In March 2016, HLF had filed its so-called draft red herring prospectus for its IPO with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

However, the IPO was later deferred, Mint reported in July.

Also read: Hinduja Leyland defers IPO plans

On Thursday, shares of Ashok Leyland closed at 114.25 per share on the BSE, up 0.75%, while the benchmark index Sensex closed at 33,106.82 points, up 1.06%.