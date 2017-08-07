Vistara announces fares starting at Rs799 under sale offer

The 48 hours only “freedom to fly” sale offers customers all-inclusive fares starting at Rs799, Vistara said.

The 48 hours only “freedom to fly” sale offers customers all-inclusive fares starting at Rs799 for economy class and Rs2,099 for premium economy, Vistara said in a release on Monday. The booking of tickets under the sale offer will be open from midnight on Monday to 11.59pm on 9 August for a travel period between 23 August this year and 19 April next year, it said.

The latest discounted sale offer provides an opportunity to the passengers to plan their travel in advance to some of the popular domestic holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar and Bhubaneswar, it said.

The airline also offers such fares to metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the release said. The lowest fare under this sale is available on the Srinagar-Jammu route, while tickets for other routes are also available at highly discounted fares, Vistara said in the release.