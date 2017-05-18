Coffee Day Q4 posts profit of Rs15 crore

Bengaluru: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Thursday reported a March quarter net profit of Rs15 crore, against a Rs2 crore loss a year ago.

Revenue at the company, which runs the Café Coffee Day chain, rose 10.57% to Rs1,030 crore in the quarter from Rs931 crore in the previous year. Sales from its coffee and related businesses rose 11.42% to Rs552.65 crore during the period, the firm reported in a BSE filing.

Its coffee business posted same-store-sales growth of 6.91% in the quarter, compared with 5.07% a year ago. Average store sales per day stood at Rs14,898 in the same period versus Rs12,909 last year.

In statement to BSE, CDEL chairman and managing director V.G. Siddhartha said new products such as Summer Chillers which offer a differentiated experience, and exciting food options were key to the company’s café growth strategy.

Coffee Day runs various formats from cafés to vending machines and outlets that sell ground coffee powder, with its chain of cafés being among the most visible. Its café footprint grew 4.66% to 1,682 outlets during the quarter on a year-ago basis. The company’s vending machine count expanded 18.06% to 41,845 in the period.

CCD’s mobile app, which was rolled out nationally last July, has hit 2.9 million downloads as of 31 March and contributed 21.5% to café bills during the quarter, the company said.