Deals Buzz: Idea-Vodafone merger likely to close by March-April

The Idea-Vodafone merger is crucial for both companies who have been struggling individually to take on new entrant Reliance Jio, losing subscribers and slumping to losses. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Wadhwa Group to raise Rs100 crore from Piramal Finance

Premium home developer Wadhwa Group is set to raise Rs100 crore from Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd to pay for a plot at Chembur in suburban Mumbai that it has bought from PepsiCo India, reports Mint. Read more

Lanco Infratech seeks to sell four wind, solar power assets

Lanco Infratech Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, is planning to sell 73 megawatt (MW) of four renewables assets and sought bids from interested buyers, reports Mint. Read more

JSW Ventures likely to raise second fund by the end of 2018

JSW Ventures, the venture capital arm of Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW Group, will raise its second fund by next year, reports Mint citing a top company official. For the second fund, JSW ventures will tap international investors. Read more

Edelweiss achieves final close of Rs500 crore real estate fund

Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Ltd (EAAA), the private debt investment platform of Edelweiss Group, on Tuesday said it has achieved the final close of its onshore fund Edelweiss Real Estate Opportunities Fund at the targeted size of Rs500 crore, reported Mint. Read more

Venture capital rush for Indian start-ups shows no signs of abating

The venture capital rush for Indian start-ups refuses to subside as new foreign investors join the bandwagon. More than two dozen new investors made investments in India this calendar year, according to data from start-up tracker Tracxn and Mint research, reported Mint. Read more

More Chinese lenders plan to file insolvency cases against RCom

Two major Chinese lenders plan to support a move by China Development Bank to put Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) into insolvency court as they seek to recover about $2 billion in debt, reports Reuters citing three people with knowledge of the matter. Read more

Idea-Vodafone merger likely to close 6 months earlier, by March-April

The Idea-Vodafone merger is likely to close faster, as early as next March-April, six months before the more conservative September 2018 timeline recently suggested by Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao, reported The Economic Times. Read more

Dalmia Bharat joins hands with Piramal Bain fund to bid for Binani

Dalmia Bharat Cement, India’s second-oldest manufacturer of the primary building material, has entered into an agreement with the Piramal Bain Resurgence Fund to bid for debt-laden Binani Cement Ltd, reported The Economic Times citing two people with direct knowledge. Read more

The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 25 July ordered the appointment of an interim resolution professional, or administrator, to take control of the assets and operations of Binani Cement Ltd, based on a plea by Bank of Baroda, one of the company’s lenders, reported Mint. Read more

Google leads a $12.3 million round in Dunzo

Task management app Dunzo has raised $12.3 million in an investment round led by Google, reported The Times of India. Existing investors Aspada Advisors and Blume Ventures, who had previously put in $2 million, also invested in the second funding round for the Bengaluru-based company. Read more

Flintobox raises $7 million from venture capital firm Lightbox

Flinto Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which offers activity-based learning kits for children under the Flintobox brand, has raised $7 million from early-stage venture capital firm Lightbox, the company said on Tuesday, reported Mint. Read more

Future Supply Chain IPO opens today, Rs195 crore raised from anchor investors

Future Group’s logistics arm Future Supply Chain Solutions said Tuesday it has garnered Rs195 crore ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens on Wednesday, reported PTI. Read more.