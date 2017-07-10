Paytm transfers 800 staff to Paytm Mall

New Delhi: Paytm Mall, the e-commerce unit of One97 Communications Ltd, has absorbed over 800 personnel from the parent company as it announced heads of key executive roles on Monday.

These employees were actively involved in the e-commerce business from One97 Communications, Paytm said.

Sunil Goyal, who joined Paytm after his start-up Near.in was acquired by Paytm in 2015, will look after product and technology, according to a company statement.

Former Alibaba.com director Bhushan Patil who joined Paytm last year will handle logistics from Bengaluru, while vice-presidents Saurabh Vashishtha and Amit Bagaria are placed in-charge of marketing and customer experience respectively.

“I am excited to work with our long-standing colleagues to build the most trusted online shopping platform,” said Amit Sinha. Sinha recently took over as the chief operating officer of Paytm Mall.

This year, Alibaba-backed Paytm dived right in the middle of Indian e-commerce play with the launch of a standalone web portal and app Paytm Mall, complete with first-timer offers and discounts.

Paytm E-commerce Pvt. Ltd, the legal entity for Paytm’s e-commerce business, raised $200 million from Alibaba Group Holdings and SAIF Partners in April. Mint was the first to report the funding in March and Paytm’s strategy to create a separate e-commerce arm in August 2015 .

Paytm Mall said it plans to hire about 2,000 more employees across business and technology roles this year.