Wipro Q1 profit rises 1.2% to Rs2,083 crore

Bengaluru: India’s third-largest software services exporter, posted a 1.2% rise in first-quarter consolidated profit helped by higher revenue from banking, financial services and insurance segment.

Consolidated profit rose to Rs2,083 crore ($323.35 million) for the three months to 30 June, Wipro said in a statement.

Analysts had expected a profit of Rs2,029 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company reported consolidated revenue of Rs13,626 crore, while revenue from its core IT services came in at Rs13,026 crore.

Wipro said it expected revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion for the quarter ending on 30 September. Reuters