Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 05 32 PM IST

Wipro Q1 profit rises 1.2% to Rs2,083 crore

Wipro’s consolidated profit rose to Rs2,083 crore ($323.35 million) for the three months to 30 June

Aby Jose Koilparambil
Wipro said it expected revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion for the quarter ending on 30 September. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
Wipro said it expected revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion for the quarter ending on 30 September. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Latest News »

Bengaluru: India’s third-largest software services exporter, posted a 1.2% rise in first-quarter consolidated profit helped by higher revenue from banking, financial services and insurance segment.

Consolidated profit rose to Rs2,083 crore ($323.35 million) for the three months to 30 June, Wipro said in a statement.

More From Livemint »

    Analysts had expected a profit of Rs2,029 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    The Bengaluru-headquartered company reported consolidated revenue of Rs13,626 crore, while revenue from its core IT services came in at Rs13,026 crore.

    Wipro said it expected revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion for the quarter ending on 30 September. Reuters

    First Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 05 30 PM IST
    Topics: Wipro Profit First Quarter Results Wipro Q1 Result 2017

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share