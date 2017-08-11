Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 07 03 PM IST

Corporation Bank Q1 net profit rises 67% to Rs60 crore

Corporation Bank’s net profit in the first quarter of previous fiscal was at Rs 36 crore
PTI
Corporation Bank’s net NPAs or bad loans too turned higher at 11.14% of the net advances by June-end 2017. Photo: Mint
Corporation Bank’s net NPAs or bad loans too turned higher at 11.14% of the net advances by June-end 2017. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned Corporation Bank has reported a rise of 67.5% in net profit at Rs 60.15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Bank’s net profit in the April-June quarter of previous fiscal was at Rs 35.92 crore. However, total income of the bank was lower than a year earlier at Rs 5,112.99 crore during June quarter of 2017-18, as against Rs 5,241.11 crore in the same period year ago, due to fall in wholesale and retail earnings, it said in a regulatory filing.

Bank’s asset quality was dented further, both year-on- year and quarter-on-year, as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) spiked to 15.49% of gross advances as on June 2017 against 11.01% year ago and 11.70% in previous March quarter.

Net NPAs or bad loans too turned higher at 11.14% of the net advances by June-end 2017, as against 7.22% year-ago same period and 8.33% at end-March 2017. Value-wise gross NPAs were worth Rs 21,712.67 crore by end of first quarter of current fiscal, against Rs 15,726.12 crore at end-June 2016.

Net NPAs were Rs14,857.53 crore as against Rs9,882.15 crore for the two sets of comparable time-frames.

Likewise, the bank allocated a higher provision of Rs1,510.18 crore as NPA provision for June quarter of 2017-18, up from Rs 874.05 crore parked aside for June 2016 quarter. The provision coverage ratio as on June 30, 2017 stood at 51.49%.

Corporation Bank said it is carrying a provision of Rs91.88 crore as on June 30, 2017, being 15% of the outstanding food credit availed by Punjab government.

Stock of the bank closed 0.97% up at Rs46.85 on BSE.

First Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 07 03 PM IST
Topics: Corporation Bank profit first quarter Corporation Bank Q1 Results 2018 NPAs

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share