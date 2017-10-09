Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for Rs1,121 crore
Jindal Steel and Power also signs a lease-back deal with SREI Equipment and will continue to operate the assets for manufacturing steel
Bengaluru: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for Rs1,121 crore.
The steelmaker said it also signed a lease-back deal with the company which finances construction equipment purchases and will continue to operate the assets for manufacturing steel.
The assets are located at the company’s plants in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 12 02 PM IST
