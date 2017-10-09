Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 12 09 PM IST

Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for Rs1,121 crore

Jindal Steel and Power also signs a lease-back deal with SREI Equipment and will continue to operate the assets for manufacturing steel
Jessica Kuruthukulangara
The assets are located at Jindal Steel and Power’s plants in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Photo: Bloomberg
The assets are located at Jindal Steel and Power’s plants in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for Rs1,121 crore.

The steelmaker said it also signed a lease-back deal with the company which finances construction equipment purchases and will continue to operate the assets for manufacturing steel.

The assets are located at the company’s plants in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 12 02 PM IST
Topics: Jindal Steel and Power asset sale oxygen plant SREI Equipment manufacturing

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share