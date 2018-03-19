News in Numbers: Air fares likely to go up by 5% in April and May

IndiGo and GoAir have cancelled flights on 41 routes.

10 pages

What is it? The number of pages in a list of items released by the European Union on Friday of potential items on which it could slap retaliatory duties on shipments from the US.

Why is it important? The move comes about 10 days after the Donald Trump administration slapped new duties on steel and aluminium coming into the US from all countries except Canada and Mexico, while allowing for case-by-case exemptions. It triggered fears of retaliatory action by other countries against the US move and the eruption of trade wars, something which is likely to come up in an informal meeting of WTO countries in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Tell me more: In calendar 2017, Germany accounted for 4% of US steel imports and was ranked number eight among countries.

5%

What is it? The likely inflation in air fares in April and May due to the interim reduction in fleets of IndiGo and GoAir, according to Sharat Dhall, chief operating office of travel website Yatra.com.

Why is it important? The aircraft in question is A320Neo, with a certain configuration of Pratt & Whitney engines. On Sunday, IndiGo “proactively” withdrew another A320Neo aircraft citing engine issues, despite it not being among those listed by the aviation regulator for grounding.

Tell me more: IndiGo and GoAir have cancelled flights on 41 routes. On most affected trunk routes, the reduction in capacity is below 10%. But on smaller routes, the capacity impact is more pronounced.

$450 million

What is it? The amount that Match Group, which owns dating app Tinder, reportedly previously offered to buy Bumble, a rival dating app that lets only women make the first move.

Why is it important? On Friday, Tinder’s parent company sued Bumble, alleging patent infringement and stealing secrets. Bumble was set up in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, who left Tinder after alleging sexual harassment and discrimination, a case that was eventually settled out of court for $1 million.

Tell me more: Bumble has about 22 million registered users, against Tinder’s 46 million, but is growing faster.

23

What is it? The number of British diplomats expelled by Russia on Saturday, in a tit-for-tat move.

Why is it important? On 14 March, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats after blaming the poisoning of a former Russian spy and her daughter by a nerve agent on Russia. This is reportedly the first time a nerve agent was used since World War-II, a move that was condemned by prominent world leaders, who issued a statement backing the British government.

Tell me more: On Sunday, Russian president Vladimir Putin was elected for his fourth term. His next term runs till 2024, which will make him the first Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin to serve two decades in power.

8

What is it? The number of balls taken by Dinesh Karthik to score 29 runs in the final of the Nidahas T20 series against Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday.

Why is it important? Karthik’s blitzkrieg helped India past the line. When he walked into bat, India needed 34 runs of 12 balls. They needed 5 off the last ball, which Karthik smashed for a six to bring up the 20th last-ball finish in T20 internationals and India’s second.

Tell me more: Sri Lanka have the maximum last-ball wins in T20 internationals: four.

