NTPC Q2 profit down 2.3% at Rs2,438 crore in Q2

NTPC’s depreciation costs rose to Rs1,712.68 crore in the second quarter, from Rs1,434.15 crore a year ago. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 2.3% in its standalone net profit at Rs2,438.60 crore for quarter ended September due to higher borrowing and depreciation cost.

The company’s net profit was Rs2,496.98 crore in the quarter ended on 30 September 2016, NTPC said in a BSE filing Monday.

According to the statement, the total income of the company rose to Rs19,960.35 crore in second quarter compared to Rs19,588.56 crore a year ago.

The depreciation costs rose to Rs1,712.68 crore in the second quarter from Rs1,434.15 crore a year ago. Similarly the finance cost increased to Rs919.47 crore in the quarter from Rs889.83 crore a year ago.

Its net profit in April-September period stood at Rs5,056.77 crore compared to Rs4,836.60 crore in the same period of the last fiscal. Total income of the company in the first half of this fiscal was Rs40,502.28 crore compared to Rs38,809.36 crore a year ago.

The company said that average tariff during the first half of this fiscal was Rs3.21 per unit. The gross power generation of the company was up at 129.45 billion units (BUs) in April-September this fiscal compared to 125.14 (BUs) a year ago.

Its gross electricity generation also rose to 64.04 BUs in the quarter ended September compared with 60.59 BUs in the year ago period. Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation for coal based power plants was 77.81% in first half of 2017-18 compared to 77.98% year ago.

Similarly, the PLF for coal-based plants was 76.61% in the quarter ended September this fiscal compared to 74.65% in year-ago period. The company’s dependence on imported coal has reduced as it used 0.16 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the first half of 2017-18 compared to 0.82 MMT a year ago.

Similarly imported coal used by company came down to 0.02 MMT in the second quarter from 0.26 MMT a year ago. The company’s group installed generation capacity was 51,708 MW as on 30 September 2017 up from 47,228 MW a year ago.