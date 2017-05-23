Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 net profit at Rs42.70 crore

For 2016-17, Hinduja Global Solutions net profit rose to Rs179.20 crore from Rs100.37 crore in 2015-16. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the BPO arm of diversified Hinduja Group, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs42.70 crore for the fourth quarter of 2016-17 financial year.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs32.65 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Its total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs942.54 crore from Rs921.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, HGS said in a BSE filing.

According to the company, results are not comparable as Hinduja Global Solutions acquired a significant portion of Mphasis and its subsidiary MsourcE India’s BPO business for about Rs17 crore in 2015.

“Fiscal 2016-17 a great year for HGS. We delivered a strong topline growth... These robust numbers were driven by higher volumes, especially in healthcare and telecom verticals, demand for near shore/offshore and high capacity utilisation,” HGS chief executive officer Partha DeSarkar said.

For 2016-17, the company’s net profit stood at Rs179.20 crore as against that of Rs100.37 crore in 2015-16. Its total income in 2016-17 was at Rs3,733.76 crore against Rs3,347.38 in the previous financial year. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs2.5 per share.

Shares of HGS were trading 2.65% lower at Rs514 on the BSE in morning trade.