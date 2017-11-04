CCI clears GIC’s Rs9,000 crore deal with DLF’s rental arm
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC’s plan to acquire 33% stake in DLF Cyber City Developers for Rs8,900 crore.
Under the deal, GIC’s subsidiary Reco Diamond will acquire 33.34% stake in DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), held by the realty major’s promoters—Rajdhani Investments & Agencies, Buland Consultants and Investments, Sidhant Housing and Development Co.
In a BSE filing, DLF said the CCI has issued a letter dated 3 November to GIC which states that the regulator has approved the deal. GIC recently approached the fair trade regulator seeking approval of its deal to acquire 33.34% stake in DCCDL, rental arm of DLF, for Rs8,900 crore.
DCCDL has rent yielding assets of 26.9 million square feet with annual rental income of over Rs2,500 crore. It has an under-development pipeline of 2.5 million sq ft with further development potential of 19 million sq ft within the portfolio.
