Reliance Capital Q1 net profit up 15% at Rs238 crore

New Delhi: Reliance Capital Ltd has reported a 15% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs238 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June.

Its net profit stood at Rs207 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at Rs4,857 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs3,663 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Reliance Capital said in a statement.

As on 30 June 2017, the net worth of the company stood at Rs16,777 crore, an increase of 7%. The total assets of the company rose to 26% at Rs87,465 crore. Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management , its mutual fund subsidiary, recorded 23% rise in profit at Rs150 crore in the first quarter.

Reliance Commercial Finance (RCF), a non-banking finance company with a focus on both commercial and consumer finance space, posted a profit of Rs65 crore.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.