Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 08 09 PM IST

Vodafone India’s $23 billion merger with Idea approved by CCI

In March, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular agreed to merge operations in a $23 billion deal after the entry of Reliance Jio sparked a price war

Aditi Shah
The CCI approval is a welcome development for the telecom sector, said a lawyer representing Vodafone. Photo: Bloomberg
The CCI approval is a welcome development for the telecom sector, said a lawyer representing Vodafone. Photo: Bloomberg

Latest News »

Mumbai: India’s antitrust regulator has approved the merger of Vodafone Group Plc’s Indian unit with Idea Cellular, a lawyer representing Vodafone in the matter said on Monday.

In March, Vodafone India and Idea agreed to merge operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country’s biggest telecom player after the entry of Reliance Jio sparked a price war.

More From Livemint »

    The deal has been awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), along with other regulatory clearances.

    Shweta Shroff Chopra, a partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, which is representing Vodafone, said the CCI approval is a very welcome development for both the Indian M&A landscape and the telecom sector, and will serve to fuel more investment into the telecom sector in India.

    A separate source told Reuters earlier on Monday that the deal had been approved by the CCI.

    The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 08 03 PM IST
    Topics: Vodafone India Idea Cellular CCI approcal Vodafone Idea merger Reliance Jio

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share