Education tech start-up Kings Learning raises $2.5 million in funding

New Delhi: Kings Learning, an Indian startup for English learning, has raised $2.5 million (about Rs15 crore) in funding from Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, together with other US-based tech investors.

“We are excited to partner our investors as we move into the next phase of growth which will primarily be focused on scaling up our offerings like Enguru, strengthening technology and analytics engine and expanding the Kings Learning team,” Kings Learning co-founder and CEO Arshan Vakil said.

Founded in 2014, Kings Learning is an edtech startup aimed at providing employability focused English language and communication skills training through technology products. It is based in Bengaluru. Enguru, a mobile-based spoken English app, allows users to self-learn both general spoken English and employability- focused conversational English.

“English has become a ticket to enter the booming knowledge-driven job economy of India, however, few have access to quality English language training,” Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Education Director India Prachi Windlass said. Since 2006, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has invested more than Rs1,100 crore in non-profits and social enterprises in India. PTI