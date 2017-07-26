NCLT reserves order in Essar Steel case as banks spar over appointment of IRP

Ahmedabad: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday reserved its order on petitions filed by State Bank of India (SBI) and Standard Chartered Bank for initiating insolvency proceedings against Essar Steel Ltd.

Justice Bikki Raveendra Babu, who heard the matter at the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT, said the order will be passed at a later date. The date of pronouncement of the order is likely to be posted on NCLT’s website later this week, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Lawyers for Standard Chartered Bank and SBI sparred over the appointment of an interim resolution professional (IRP) for Essar Steel under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Standard Chartered’s counsel Kamal Trivedi said that in its application to the NCLT, the London-based bank had suggested Dinkar Venkatasubramanian, partner, transaction advisory services, at consulting firm EY as the IRP. Trivedi argued that since the bank had moved its application to NCLT against Essar Steel on 27 June, before any other creditors of the company, its suggestion should be accepted by NCLT if its petition is admitted.

Standard Chartered said Essar Steel owed the bank $538 million. The bank said it had advanced the money to an overseas subsidiary of Essar Group; the promoters of Essar Steel had acted as guarantors of the loan. Trivedi argued that the bank was not part of the joint lenders forum led by SBI for corporate debt restructuring of Essar Steel and had approached the tribunal after it failed to recover the money from the promoters.

Under the IBC, a moratorium period of 180 days commences once an application filed by a creditor for initiating insolvency proceedings against a company is admitted by the NCLT, In the moratorium period, the board of the defaulting entity is replaced by an IRP, who discharges the functions of the board until the resolution process is completed.

Essar Steel owed lenders around Rs45,000 crore, of which Rs31,671 crore had become non-performing as of 31 March 2016. The company owes as much as 93% of this amount to a consortium of 22 creditors led by SBI.

SBI lawyers argued that if its petition is admitted by NCLT, a candidate chosen by the nationalised bank should be named IPR. “Once insolvency proceedings start against Essar Steel, the power of the board is with the creditors. An IPR selected by Standard Chartered Bank can be removed by the SBI-led consortium after a period of 30 days as they have the required 75% voting rights in the board that is required to pass such a resolution,” according to SBI lawyers. They argued that Standard Chartered Bank was not a secured creditor and hence its choice of an IPR should not be accepted by the tribunal.

SBI, in its application before the NCLT, suggested Satish Kumar Gupta of Alvarez and Marsal India be appointed as IRP.

Essar Steel, objecting to SBI and Standard Chartered’s petitions, told the tribunal that the company had a crude steel capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum for which it has several long-term contract with central and state entities for supply of raw materials and critical production consumables, which are essential for running the manufacturing facilities of Essar Steel.

The company said it was on the path of recovery and had initiated a corporate debt restructuring process with creditors. The appointment of an IPR and dissolution of the existing board would hamper the company’s recovery and growth, it said.

Essar Steel’s lawyers told the court that they needed more time to negotiate with their lenders and arrive at a final agreement on the company’s restructuring.

The company said suppliers’ and customers’ business are interdependent and interlinked and therefore it is essential that normal operations continue at various locations of Essar Steel as a going concern under the current management team.

It said that the steel plants were dependent on captive ports and captive power plants that were separate entities of the group.