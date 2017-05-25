The Chinese are buying everything. Now, it’s a condom named after James Bond

Jissbon is a Chinese translation of James Bond that aims to cash in on the popularity of the secret agent. Photo: AP

A Chinese group is buying the condom brand named after fictional British spy James Bond.

Ansell Ltd., the Australian maker of gloves and surgical masks, said Thursday it’s selling its condom and lubricants business for $600 million to Humanwell Healthcare Group Co. and CITIC Capital China Partners III LP.

Among its brands is Jissbon, a Chinese translation of James Bond that aims to cash in on the popularity of a secret agent who became almost as famous for his sexual exploits as his missions to save the world.

China’s condom market is set to almost triple to $5 billion by 2024 from 2015, according to a report by Transparency Market Research last year. Rising awareness of the health benefits of condoms are outweighing the impact of the end of China’s one-child policy, the report said.

China’s National Centre for sexually transmitted diseases control in 2011 found an increasing epidemic of STDs including HIV. In the nine years to 2000, the number of syphilis cases in China rose by an average of 52% a year and genital herpes by 55%.

At Ansell’s Sexual Wellness business, the company’s smallest division, sales in China jumped 28% in the year ended June 2016. The unit generated operating profit of $31 million from sales of $220 million, according to the company’s annual report. It operates in countries including India, Australia and Brazil and sells brands such as Skyn, LifeStyles, Kama Sutra and Blowtex.

The deal follows the death of Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985 including The Spy Who Loved Me.

Shares in Ansell, which has been shifting its business toward industrial protection and away from consumer products, jumped 3.9% to A$25.09 at 12:43pm in Sydney, valuing the Melbourne-based company at A$3.7 billion ($2.8 billion).

Humanwell, based in central China’s Hubei province, manufactures a wide range of drugs from contraceptive pills to HIV test kits and anaesthetics. It bought Epic Pharma LLC for $550 million last year as part of a push to enter developed markets.

Chinese drugmakers have sought foreign acquisitions to help drive innovation and expand beyond the home market where government pressure on prices has squeezed margins. Bloomberg