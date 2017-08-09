McLeod Russel Q1 loss narrows to Rs1.66 crore

McLeod Russel’s leaf production by volume rose 2.2 million kg during the April-June 2017 period.

Kolkata: McLeod Russel India Ltd, the world’s largest tea growing company, on Tuesday said its June quarter loss narrowed to Rs1.66 crore from Rs17.34 crore in the same period a year earlier, as leaf production by volume rose 2.2 million kg during the period.

The company processed 11.1 million kg, including leaf bought from other producers, to clock Rs193.42 crore in revenue, up 8% from 2016-17.