McLeod Russel Q1 loss narrows to Rs1.66 crore
McLeod Russel India posted a loss of Rs1.66 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs17.34 crore loss in the year-ago period
Kolkata: McLeod Russel India Ltd, the world’s largest tea growing company, on Tuesday said its June quarter loss narrowed to Rs1.66 crore from Rs17.34 crore in the same period a year earlier, as leaf production by volume rose 2.2 million kg during the period.
The company processed 11.1 million kg, including leaf bought from other producers, to clock Rs193.42 crore in revenue, up 8% from 2016-17.
First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 12 18 AM IST
Topics: McLeod Russel earnings loss Q1 result sales
