Shoppers Stop Q2 loss at Rs21.80 crore

New Delhi: Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs21.80 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September on account of lower sales and exceptional loss. The company had posted a net profit of Rs10.68 crore in July-September quarter a year ago.

Total income stood at Rs843.65 crore during the quarter under review, down 12.30% as against Rs962.01 crore in the year-ago period, Shoppers Stop said in a BSE filing.

“Second quarter was relatively subdued owning to stock and supply challenges on account of GST implementation. However, teething issues have been resolved and we are well on track for a strong festive quarter,” Shoppers Stop customer care associate and managing director Govind Shrikhande said.

Total expenses were down 12.79% to Rs824.15 crore as against Rs945.03 crore earlier. The company also reported exceptional loss of Rs33.78 crore due to impairment in value of investments in its subsidiary HyperCity Retail.

Last month, Shoppers Stop announced sale of loss-making HyperCity to Future Retail for Rs655 crore. The HyperCity, majority owned by Shoppers Stop, operates 19 large format premium stores in some key cities.

During the quarter, Shoppers Stop’s board approved issuance of 43.95 lakh equity shares of Rs5 each at price of Rs407.78 per piece to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC for Rs179.25 crore on preferential basis.

Shoppers Stop also disposed its 40% stake in the joint venture with Swiss major Nuance Group and exited from duty free airport stores.

“Our partnership with Amazon India...will be significant boost to our existing online play. Our exit from Nuance Group and HyperCity will further sharpen our focus on core departmental store business,” Shrikhande said.

In a separate filing, the company said its independent director Gareth Thomas has resigned with effect from 26 October. Shares of Shoppers Stop settled 1.63% lower at Rs517.95 on BSE.