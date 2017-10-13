HUL appoints Srinivas Phatak as CFO

Phatak is currently vice president (finance services) at Unilever NV and replaces P.B. Balaji. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India’s largest packaged consumer goods maker, has appointed Srinivas Phatak as chief financial officer and executive director of finance and information technology, the company said in a note to stock exchanges on Friday.

Phatak, 45, will take over on 1 December and will also be appointed to the board of directors, the company said. He is currently vice president (VP)-finance services, at Unilever NV.

He replaced P.B. Balaji who announced his resignation last month and will join Tata Motors Ltd as CFO.

Phatak joined HUL in 1999, and has served as general manager, finance for foods & refreshments and head of investor relations in India before moving to global roles as the global finance VP for deodorants, VP, finance, supply chain for the Americas and most recently as VP of business finance.

In a statement, HUL chief executive officer Sanjiv Mehta said Phatak “comes with a rich experience across different areas of the finance function both in HUL as well as in Unilever. I am sure, he will play a pivotal role in driving our sustainable growth agenda.”