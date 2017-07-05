Garware-Wall Ropes inks MoU with Israel’s Aero-T

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd (GWRL) said it has signed an agreement with Israel’s Aero-T for manufacturing and supply of advanced aerostats for the Indian Defence. More From Livemint »

Mumbai: Technical textiles manufacturer Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd (GWRL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Israel’s Aero-T for manufacturing and supply of advanced aerostats for the Indian Defence.

Aero-T is a subsidiary of Israel based RT LTA Systems, a designer, developer and manufacturer of world class Aerostats, the company said in a release issued here. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), GWRL will establish an aerostat envelope production facility and Aero-T will providing the technology, know-how, integration, acceptance and continuous support for the aerostats development and production, it said.

Aerostats are tethered balloons and have capabilities of operating at altitudes of up to 15,000 feet. There will be co-operation with Indian research and development establishments, including Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)/Aerial Delivery Research and Development and the end customers to understand their needs and co-develop customised solutions, GWRL said.

“The MoU marks another step on our ‘Make in India’ approach, where we along with Aero-T will be able to cater to the needs of the Indian Defence by providing completely indigenised aerostats backed by our reliable delivery and maintenance support,” GWRL CMD Vayu Garware said.

“We are very impressed with GWRL production quality, the ability to handle large-scale projects. We are committed to provide complete technology know-how to GWRL. The advanced production facility in India also provides us an opportunity to cater to the growing global demand, based on high quality and cost-effective solutions,” Aero-T CEO Rami Shmueli said.