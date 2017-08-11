Lupin appoints Manju Deshbandhu Gupta as chairman

Drug major Lupin on Friday appointed Manju Deshbandhu Gupta as chairman of the company with immediate effect. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Drug major Lupin on Friday appointed Manju Deshbandhu Gupta as chairman of the company with immediate effect.

The company’s board, which met earlier in the day, unanimously appointed Manju Deshbandhu Gupta as chairman, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement. The non-executive role will be for a period of two years, it added.

“I look upon my role as helping to take Dr Deshbandhu Gupta’s legacy forward and transitioning over the next two years to Vinita and Nilesh,” the new chairman said on her new role.

The company’s founder and chairman Desh Bandhu Gupta had passed away in this June. Gupta founded Lupin in 1968 and created a global pharmaceutical major with a presence in over 100 countries.

Manju Deshbandhu Gupta, wife of the late Desh Bandhu Gupta, has been a member of the board for over 40 years and is one of the co-founders and first investor of the company.