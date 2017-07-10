Air India stops serving non-vegetarian food in domestic economy class

New Delhi: Air India’s latest cost-cutting exercise will deprive the economy class passengers boarding the domestic flights from relishing non-vegetarian meals.

“Air India has taken a conscious decision not to have non-vegetarian meal in economy class on its domestic flights to reduce wastage and costs as well as in order to improve catering service,” the airline said in a statement on Monday. Airline officials, however, said the decision was implemented last month.

The national carrier, which is already reeling under debt, can save up to Rs10 crore annually if non-vegetarian food is stopped on board, says a report in News18.com.

The report added that the rule is only restricted to domestic flights, while the first class passengers and those on international flights will be served non-vegetarian food as usual.

The report cites BJP leader Syed Zafar Islam, non official independent director of Air India, denying any ‘political interference’, as the decision was only taken to cut the costs.

The report also cites D Sudhakar Reddy, President of the Air Passengers Association of India has termed the move as ‘discriminatory’. “This is not acceptable. The airline is discriminating among passengers in the same aircraft. Its division based on class,” Reddy was quoted as saying.