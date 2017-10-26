News in Numbers: HUL Q2 domestic sales by volume grows 4%

HUL’s net profit increased by 16% during the September quarter, even as sales declined marginally to Rs8,199 crore. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

What is it? The percentage increase in Nifty PSU bank index value on Wednesday, a day after government announced a Rs2.11 trillion recapitalisation package for public sector banks.

Why is it important? The market capitalisation of the 12 state-run banks that form PSU bank index rose by Rs1.1 trillion yesterday, an indicator that investors see the recapitalization plan credible. State Bank of India, India’s largest bank and accounts for two-third of the index weightage, added Rs57,446 crore in market cap yesterday.

Tell me more: As per the recapitalization plan, the government will issue Rs1.35 trillion recapitalisation bonds and provide budget support of Rs18,000 crore while banks will raise Rs58,000 crore from the markets

114

What is it? The number of complaints held valid by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulatory institution, for violating the ASCI’s code in August 2017.

Why is it important? 193 complaints were received during the month, and 100 of them were found through ASCI’s suo moto surveillance of print and TV ads through the National Advertisement Monitoring Service (NAMS). Suo moto action by ASCI has resulted in increased number of complaints being considered and action taken.

Tell me more: In 2016-17, ASCI received 66% more complaints after NAMS was introduced.

28

What is it? The number of loss-making companies among the top 100 listed firms that held their annual general meetings (AGMs) in September.

Why is it important? If the Kotak Committee report on Corporate Governance is accepted, then these firms would have to advance their AGMs to 100 days after the financial year ends. A report by Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), a proxy advisory firm, said loss making firms delay holding the AGMs.

Tell me more: Of the top 100 listed firms, 54 firms reported losses.

4%

What is it? The percentage increase in domestic sales by volume for Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in the second quarter ended September 2017.

Why is it important? The volume growth in the quarter when the goods and services tax (GST) was implemented for India’s largest packaged consumer goods firm indicate revival of consumer demand. HUL said wholesale and canteen stores department channels are stabilizing, post GST.

Tell me more: HUL’s net profit increased by 16% during September quarter, even as sales declined marginally to Rs8,199 crore. Changes in accounting methods post GST is cited as reason for topline decline.

720

What is it? The number of MPhil/PhD seats on offer for admission at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the 2018-19 academic year.

Why is it important? This represents 3.6 times increase in number of MPhil/ PhD seats. Last year, following a notification from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the intake of MPhil and PhD students was reduced. The higher education regulator specifies the upper limit on the number of MPhil and PhD scholars a professor can guide.

Tell me more: JNU has received 1.05 lakh applicants for writing the entrance exams for 2,520 seats, as compared to 60,000 applications received last year.

