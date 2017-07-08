JLR sales rise 11% to 51,591 units in June

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Saturday reported retail sales of 51,591 units for June, up 11% from the same month last year.

During the April-June quarter, the company retailed 1,37,463 units, up 3.5% from the same period of last year.

“Jaguar Land Rover saw another positive performance in June, led by strong sales in China, both from imported vehicles and our Chinese joint venture,” JLR group sales operations director Andy Goss said in a statement.

The Jaguar brand posted record retail sales of 15,343 units in June, up 16.4%, driven by continued strong sales of the F-PACE and growing sales of the long wheel base XFL in China.

Land Rover saw sales of 36,248 vehicles in June, up 8.9% as compared to June 2016, led by continuing strong demand for Discovery Sport and Range Rover.