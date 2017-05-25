Whirlpool Corporation’s Asia-Pacific president Arvind Uppal to step down

Arvind Uppal, however, will continue to be the Chairman and Non Executive Director of Whirlpool of India. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India on Thursday said Arvind Uppal will step down as President - Asia Pacific of its parent Whirlpool Corporation with effect from 1 January, 2018. Uppal, however, will continue to be the Chairman and Non Executive Director of Whirlpool of India.

“The Board of Directors of the company have on 25 May, 2017 by circular resolution taken note of Arvind Uppal’s decision to step down from employment of the company with effect from 1 January, 2018,” Whirlpool of India said in a BSE filing. Shares of the company were trading 1.15% down at Rs1,135 on BSE in morning trade.