Elon Musk says he may be bipolar

New Delhi: Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk has tweeted that his life isn’t all fun and games, saying that he is under “unrelenting stress” and suggesting he may be bipolar, said a report in MarketWatch.

Musk was replying to questions on Twitter, starting with his response to a tweet that said he had “an amazing life,” added the report. “The reality is great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress,” Musk tweeted. “Don’t think people want to hear about the last two,” added the tweet.

The reality is great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress. Don't think people want to hear about the last two. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

Another report in CNBC revealed Musk’s explanation of his condition. “Maybe not medically tho,” said his tweet. “Dunno. Bad feelings correlate to bad events, so maybe real problem is getting carried away in what I sign up for,” read his next tweet.

Musk said in another tweet “If you buy a ticket to hell, it isn’t fair to blame hell ... I’m sure there are better answers than what I do, which is just take the pain and make sure you really care about what you’re doing.”

Musk has had his share of business failures, nearly died from malaria in 2000 and has been divorced three times, added the report.

The timing of these comments came even as Tesla delivered an affordable Model 3 electric car. He posted the picture of the Model 3’s interior on his Instagram handle. Responding to question by a follower, seeking his advice on if he should purchase Model S 75D, he tweeted, “Yeah, it’s better than a Model 3. We can put a lot more in a car at a higher price.”

Venture capitalist (VC) Fred Wilson responded to Musk’s tweets on his blog AVC.

“What (Musk) describes in that tweet is the life of an entrepreneur. And also, to some extent, the life of a VC who cares. The unrelenting stress is the hardest of the three in my opinion. Stress is part of life, we all have it, ” wrote Wilson. Starting and running companies bring stress that seemingly never stops, read his blog post.