Wipro shareholders approve Rs11,000 crore buyback proposal

The voting, which ended on 28 August, saw 99.68% of the votes being cast in favour of the buyback offer. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s third-largest software services firm Wipro on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved the company’s Rs11,000 crore buyback proposal.

Last month, the Bengaluru-based firm had said it will purchase up to 343.75 million shares at Rs320 ($4.95) per scrip. The total size of the offer will be up to Rs11,000 crore ($1.7 billion).

“The aforesaid special resolution has been passed through postal ballot and e-voting by members by requisite majority,” Wipro said in a filing to the BSE.

The voting, which ended on 28 August, saw 99.68% of the votes being cast in favour of the buyback offer. Wipro was trading marginally higher at Rs291.40 on the BSE.

Share buybacks improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders while also supporting share price during periods of sluggish market conditions.

As on 30 June 2017, Wipro had ‘cash and cash equivalents’ of Rs5,432 crore on its books and ‘investments’ of Rs31,772 crore, totalling Rs37,204 crore.

Among Indian IT companies, TCS, which had a cash kitty of over Rs43,000 crore, has already completed a Rs16,000 crore buyback programme earlier this year.

Infosys has also announced a buyback offer of up to Rs13,000 crore ($2 billion) to be paid out to shareholders during the financial year 2018.