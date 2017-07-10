Sonal Dabral joins Ogilvy India as group chief creative officer and vice-chairman

Sonal Dabral recently stepped down from his position as chairman and chief creative officer at DDB Mudra Group. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Ogilvy India on Monday named Sonal Dabral group chief creative officer and vice-chairman—a new designation created at the ad agency owned by WPP Plc.

He will report to Piyush Pandey, executive chairman and creative director, Ogilvy South Asia.

Dabral recently stepped down from his position as chairman and chief creative officer at DDB Mudra Group, a part of global advertising conglomerate Omnicom Group Inc. He will move on from the group after September.

“Sonal has spent more time at Ogilvy than rest of his stint elsewhere. It’s a homecoming for him,” Pandey said. “He knows Ogilvy backwards and has been my partner in the 90’s. We have been friends ever since and never lost touch. I have immense respect for his work ethic, creativity and leadership. He is a man of tremendous personal skills and knows how to handle good creative people by giving them space and be their guide. Ogilvy is full of talented creative minds and we found a captain in Sonal to lead them.”

Dabral worked in Ogilvy India from 1991 to 1999 after which he joined as creative head of Ogilvy Malaysia and then became chairman and executive creative director of Ogilvy Singapore. He came back to India as chairman and regional creative director for Bates Asia-Pacific, a WPP-owned advertising and marketing agency. He then took on the responsibility at DDB Mudra as chairman and chief creative officer.

Dabral has worked with multiple brands across categories, including Volkswagen, Audi, Hindustan Unilever-owned beauty brand Dove, Fevicol, Tata AIG, Prudential, Nestle’s noodle brand Maggi, DBS Bank, Colgate, quick service restaurant chain Pizza Hut and Coca Cola.

Part of the WPP family, Ogilvy offers advertising and marketing services across media including mainline (television and print), outdoor and digital. The agency handles blue-chip clients in the country, including diversified group ITC Ltd, search engine Google, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tata Sky.