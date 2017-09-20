Mumbai rains: Jet Airways, Vistara, GoAir waive airfare penalties

A file photo. A SpiceJet flight carrying 183 passengers skid off the wet runway and landed in a marshy and dark area at Mumbai airport late on Tuesday evening forcing operations to be cancelled. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Vistara, Jet Airways and GoAir have waived off airfare penalties for customers travelling to or from Mumbai after heavy rains and a plane accident disrupted operations on Tuesday night.

Vistara said it was advising people travelling to or from Mumbai to reschedule their trips, if possible, as it may take time for operations to get back to normal, the airline said in a social media post on Wednesday morning.

Jet Airways, too, said in a similar social media post that it has waived penalties for date change, cancellation and no-show charges for 19 and 20 September.

GoAir has also done the same.

Comments from IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, GoAir, AirAsia India were awaited.

A SpiceJet flight carrying 183 passengers skid off the wet runway and landed in a marshy and dark area at Mumbai airport late on Tuesday evening forcing operations to be cancelled.

Passengers on the flight, SG-703 from Varanasi, were evacuated using the emergency chute of the Boeing 737 aircraft.

The aircraft removal is in progress.

A notice to airmen issued by the airport authority indicated that the main runway would be closed till 10.30am on Wednesday, forcing airlines to divert or cancel several flights.