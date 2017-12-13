Deals Buzz: Adlabs in talks with PE firms to raise Rs650 crore

Adlabs Entertainment is in talks to raise about Rs650 crore from financial investors as part of a two-pronged transaction. Photo: Mint

Airtel to sell 20% stake in DTH arm to Warburg Pincus for $350 million

Bharti Airtel Ltd and another group entity will sell a combined 20% in its DTH arm, Bharti Telemedia Ltd, to private equity firm Warburg Pincus for $350 million as India’s largest telecom company seeks to cut debt, reports Mint. Read more

Brookfield in talks with Essar to buy Equinox Business Park

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has entered into exclusive talks with Essar Group to acquire the Equinox Business Park in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, after a Rs2,400-crore deal with commercial realty firm RMZ Corp. fell through last month, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Walt Disney said to near deal for 21st Century Fox assets as Comcast drops out

Walt Disney Co. may announce a deal as soon as this week to acquire a large piece of 21st Century Fox Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter, transferring legendary Hollywood properties to new owners, reports Bloomberg. Read more

B2B start-ups see growing interest from angel investors: Innoven Capital report

Angel investments in business-to-business (B2B) startups have seen an uptick, with B2B investments contributing to 40% of total investments in the 15 months to June 2017, according to a report by venture debt provider Innoven Capital, reports Mint. Read more

RIL said to plan Reliance Jio IPO after $31 billion spending spree

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) of mobile operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, reports Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter, after a $31 billion investment spree that roiled the country’s telecom market. Read more

Adlabs in talks with PE firms to raise Rs650 crore

Amusement park operator Adlabs Entertainment is in talks to raise about Rs650 crore from financial investors as part of a two-pronged transaction that will comprise a sale of fresh shares by the company and a partial exit by existing investor ICICI Ventures, reports The Economic Times, citing people directly briefed on the matter. Read more

Aion-JSW frontrunner to acquire Monnet Ispat

A consortium of Aion Capital Partners and JSW emerged the strongest contender for acquiring Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd, one of the initial 12 companies shortlisted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for insolvency proceedings, reports The Economic Times. Read more

On 13 July, State Bank of India (SBI) told the National Law Company Tribunal (NCLT) that it did not accept JSW Steel Ltd’s offer to buy lenders’ 51% stake in Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd because the consortium was not happy with the proposal, reported Mint. Read more

Allow defaulters in resolution plans: Companies, industry associations

Companies, private equity funds and industry associations have suggested that the government ease curbs on promoters’ bidding for companies that face insolvency proceedings, provided they are not classified as wilful defaulters, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Ace investor Jhunjhunwala invests Rs180 crore in Nazara

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is backing mobile gaming publisher Nazara Technologies in a rare bet he is taking on a privately-held digital company. This comes on the back of financial services major IIFL acquiring a minority stake in the IPO bound company, reports The Times of India. Read more

DocsApp raises $7.2 million in Series A

Online doctor consultation startup DocsApp raised $7.2 million from Bessemer Venture Partners, Japanese investors Techmatrix Corporation and DeNa networks. Existing Facebook angel investors Anand Rajaraman, Venky Harinarayanan and Japanese VC Rebright partners also participated in this round, reports The Times of India. Read more

PE funds ready with Rs60,000-crore war chest for India Inc fire sale

Global private equity (PE) funds and strategic investors are ready with a war chest of over Rs60,000 crore which they say will be needed to buy chunks of 12 large companies that are undergoing insolvency proceedings in the NCLT, reports Business Standard. Read more