Cipla Q2 profit rises 19% to Rs423 crore

Cipla posts a 19% rise in quarterly profit, slightly above analysts’ estimate. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Cipla Ltd, India’s second largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted its second straight rise in quarterly profit, slightly above analysts’ estimate, boosted by strong domestic sales.

Revenue from India, its biggest market, rose 12% to Rs1,646 crore ($253.45 million) in the quarter. Domestic revenue accounted for 40% of total revenue, which rose 9% to Rs4,082 crore.

“The domestic business witnessed significant ramp-up in line with strong offtake,” said Umang Vohra, global chief executive of Cipla.

However, revenue from North America fell 7% to Rs618 crore. Sales have been hit by increased regulatory scrutiny over pricing of generic drugs.

Profit rose 19% to Rs423 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, the company said. That compares with an average expectation of Rs420 crore in profit, drawn from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 2.13pm, shares of Cipla were down 5.74% at Rs617.75 apiece on BSE, while the Sensex slipped 0.92% to 33,420.67. Reuters