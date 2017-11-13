Deals Buzz: Qualcomm plans to reject Broadcom’s $103 billion offer

US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. is making preparations to reject rival Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion bid as early as this week. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Reliance Jio aims to refinance $1.5 billion overseas debt

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, is looking to refinance as much as $1.5 billion of debt from overseas lenders, according to two people directly aware of the company’s plans, reports Mint. Read more

NBFC Indian School Finance plans to raise $30-35 million from PE investors

Indian School Finance Co. Pvt. Ltd (ISFC), which lends to companies in the education sector, is looking to raise around $30-35 million (approximately Rs200-230 crore) from private equity investors, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Category 3 AIFs see record capital inflows at Rs8,521 crore

In the first nine months of 2017, Category 3 Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have raised Rs8,521 crore (approximately $1.3 billion), which is more than double of what these funds managed to raise in the whole of 2016, according to data from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), reports Mint. Read more

OmniActive Health to invest Rs 150 crore, aims more acquisitions

OmniActive Health Technologies, a leading nutraceutical company, is looking at more strategic acquisitions in domestic and foreign markets and has drawn up capital expenditure plans of around Rs150 crore in the next three years, reports PTI. Read more

US-based Mitchell expects Rs100 crore turnover from India in 3 years

US-based skincare firm Mitchell is looking at a Rs100 crore turnover from the Indian market in the next three years as it plans to augment portfolio and stretch its presence to outside metro cities in the country, reports PTI. Read more

Russia eyes over 50% localisation for new Kudankulam reactors

Russia, which is building the 6,000MW Kudankulam nuclear plant, plans to raise localisation to more than 50% for the upcoming units at the Tamil Nadu plant from the present 20% levels, according to PTI. Read more

Petronet drops plans to buy stake in GSPC’s Mundra LNG terminal

Petronet LNG Ltd has dropped plans to buy 25% stake in Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. Ltd’s (GSPC) almost-complete Rs4,500 crore Mundra LNG import terminal in Gujarat to allow its promoter Indian Oil Corp. Ltd to pick a larger stake, reports PTI, citing a company official. Read more

Paytm acquires deals sites Little, Nearbuy

Two of the most well-funded daily-deals sites—Nearbuy (formerly Groupon India), and Bengaluru-based Little backed by SAIF Partners and Singapore’s GIC—are being acquired by the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm in a distress sale, reports Times of India. Read more

Piramal Finance sanctions Rs400 crore loan to Advance India Projects

Piramal Finance Ltd has sanctioned a Rs400 crore loan to Gurugram-based Advance India Projects Ltd (AIPL), primarily for construction finance, reports Mint. AIPL has five projects under construction, including AIPL Joy Central, a four-acre, mixed-use development in Gurugram comprising commercial and retail development along with a multiplex. Read more

DII investments in Indian equities at record high so far this year

Amid steep valuations and disappointing earnings, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ploughed a record amount of money into stocks in 2017 so far, more than double of what they invested in all of last year, reports Mint. Read more

Qualcomm plans to reject Broadcom’s $103 billion offer

US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. is making preparations to reject rival Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion bid as early as this week, four people familiar with the matter said on Sunday, setting the stage for one of the biggest-ever takeover battles, reports Reuters. Read more

Global Infra likely to acquire IDFC Alt

In the first such likely takeover by a global buyout major of a local fund, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is close to acquiring IDFC Group’s private equity portfolio that has investments of around Rs17,000 crore in Indian infrastructure companies, reports Economic Times, citing two people with direct knowledge of the development. Read more