Last Published: Fri, Jan 05 2018. 02 56 PM IST

L&T Hydrocarbon wins Rs1,483 crore order from ONGC

The project with L&T is part of ONGC’s strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks scheduled to be completed by May 2019
PTI
The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the project. Photo: Mint
The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the project. Photo: Mint

New Delhi:L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has secured a Rs1,483 crore offshore contract from ONGC.

“L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has signed an offshore contract for the ‘Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project’ with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) valued at approximately Rs1,483 crore ($229 million),” Larsen and Toubro stated in a BSE filing on Friday.

The project, part of ONGC’s strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks under ‘Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project’, is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the project. Stock of Larsen and Toubro was trading 0.39% up at Rs1,320.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Fri, Jan 05 2018. 02 56 PM IST
