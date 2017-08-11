SBI Q1 profit falls 20% to Rs2,006 crore, bad loans rise sharply
SBI’s net profit, not including contributions from subsidiaries, fell to Rs2,006 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, from Rs2,521 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: State Bank of India (SBI), the nation’s biggest lender by assets, posted a 20% fall in first-quarter profit as provisions for bad loans soared.
Net profit, not including contributions from subsidiaries, fell to Rs2,006 crore ($312.84 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, from Rs2,521 crore a year earlier, the state-run lender said on Friday.
Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs3,029 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 9.97% at end-June from 6.90% at March-end and 6.94% a year earlier. Reuters
