Facebook cafeteria workers form union to demand better pay: report

New Delhi: Around 500 cafeteria workers at Facebook’s headquarters in the city of Menlo Park, California, have voted to form a union to push for better pay and health benefits, said a report in CNBC. The workers earn around $19 an hour on an average, which is about $41,600 per year, and is not sufficient to live in Silicon Valley, added the report.

Neither Facebook nor Flagship Facility Services, the food contractors running the cafeteria, have opposed the union drive, added the report.

Another report in KCBS said that the workers will not negotiate with the contractor hired by Facebook for better pay and benefits. The report cites Ben Field, chief executive officer of the South Bay Labor Council, confirming that the workers were not making enough to be a living wage in Silicon Valley. “The county has a living wage policy, and that wage is over $21 an hour,” Field was quoted as saying.

Last year, cafeteria workers at Intel walked off the job, as they demanded higher pay and benefits. Those workers have since unionized, added the report. A statement issued by Facebook said, “We are committed to providing a safe, fair work environment to everyone who helps Facebook bring the world closer together, including contractors.”