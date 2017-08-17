Maruti rolls out sporty ‘Ciaz S’ at Rs9.39 lakh

MSI shifted Ciaz to Nexa, its premium retail outlets, earlier this year. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched a sporty version of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz with petrol variant tagged at Rs9.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The diesel smart hybrid trim of the ‘Ciaz S’ version, which comes with all new premium black interiors with grey chrome finishing, is priced at Rs11.55 lakh.

“Introduction of Ciaz S will further strengthen the position of Ciaz in the market by catering to the requirements of a younger yet premium customer who believes in the sporty spirit of life,” MSI senior executive director marketing and sales R.S. Kalsi said in a statement.

Emphasising on the importance of the sedan in the company’s portfolio, he said that over 1.70 lakh units of Ciaz have been sold till date since its launch in October 2014.

The Ciaz S will be available in both petrol and diesel trims and will feature all benefits of Ciaz Alpha. The model comes with a spoiler pack – front, side and a rear under body plus trunk-lid spoiler – that adds distinctive look and enhances the aerodynamics of the car.

Currently, Ciaz is the leading mid-sized sedan in the A3+ segment with a market share of 43.5%. Ciaz Diesel with smart hybrid technology comes with a fuel efficiency of 28.09 km per litre, the company said. MSI shifted Ciaz to Nexa, its premium retail outlets, earlier this year.