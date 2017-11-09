 Hindustan Petroleum Q2 profit rises to Rs1,735 crore, misses estimates - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 03 22 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Q2 profit rises to Rs1,735 crore, misses estimates

Hindustan Petroleum’s net profit for the three months ending 30 September soared to Rs1,735 crore from Rs701 crore a year earlier
Krishna V Kurup
Hindustan Petroleum sales grew 13% to Rs54,153 crore in the second quarter. Photo: Mint
Hindustan Petroleum sales grew 13% to Rs54,153 crore in the second quarter. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: State-owned oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd’s second-quarter net profit more than doubled, but fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Net profit for the three months ending 30 September soared to Rs1,735 crore ($267 million) from Rs701 crore a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs2,058 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Average gross refining margin, the profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, advanced to $6.75 per barrel for the half year ended 30 September, from $5.12 per barrel in the same period last year.

Sales grew 13% to Rs54,153 crore in the quarter. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 03 22 PM IST
