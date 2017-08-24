Tata Sons appoints Roopa Purushothaman as chief economist

Roopa Purushothaman as chief economist will drive macroeconomic research as well as all policy and advocacy initiatives relevant to the businesses of the Tata group. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Tata Sons has appointed Roopa Purushothaman as chief economist and head of policy advocacy, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Purushothaman, who will join the group with effect from 1 September, will drive macroeconomic research as well as all policy and advocacy initiatives relevant to the businesses of the Tata group.

Purushothaman joins Tata Sons from Everstone Capital, where she was leading the research function. Prior to that, she was with Goldman Sachs International as vice-president and global economist. She has worked in New York, London and Mumbai. Purushothaman has published research papers covering a wide range of topics, including the path-breaking research on BRIC countries.

“Roopa’s deep knowledge on economic matters and trends, public policy and advocacy will be extremely valuable. Her passion and engagement in the social sector will help her widely contribute to the community initiative,” N. Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons said in the statement.

A graduate from Yale University, Purushothaman has a post-graduate degree from the London School of Economics. She is also the founder of Avasara Leadership Institute, a non-profit educational institution focusing on accelerating academic and leadership outcomes for high potential adolescent girls in India.